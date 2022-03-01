Minority will never bend on E-Levy - Akandoh

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, called on Ghanaians to fast and pray against the Majority in Parliament having all its numbers to approve the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) bill.



According to him, the only way the bill will be approved is for the NPP to Marshall its 137-MPs, plus the Independent MP for Fomena, to the chamber since the Minority will never lend its support to it.



The E-Levy seeks to impose a 1.75% levy on transactions, including Mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), Mobile money transfers from accounts on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI, Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme), Transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme) and Bank transfers originating from a bank account belonging to an individual.



But the introduction of the bill has met stiff opposition from some Ghanaians including the NDC who argue it will further compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian.



The government has however assured that a revised bill will be relaid in Parliament after its townhall meeting which is explaining to the general populace the rationale behind the introduction of the levy.



The laying of the revised bill has suffered some postponements as the governing NPP is unable to marshall all its numbers with Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo still overseas.



Also, sources close to the NPP MPs have revealed that one of its members is currently battling a life-threatening condition hence unable to perform his parliamentary duties at the moment.



Speaking at an engagement to solicit the views of constituents on whether to approve or reject the bill, Mr Akandoh urged them to fast and pray so that party doesn’t have its full complements to pass the bill.



“You say you don’t want the E-Levy and that when the issue is raised before the house, I should vote against it. You say that even if all the 275 MPs support the levy, I as your MP should vote against it. Then you have to pray and fast against the NPP having all their numbers in the chamber. It’s the only way to kick against it. Because even if we (NDC) oppose it, the NPP will approve it with their numbers, if they’re all present,” he said.