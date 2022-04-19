Minority wants Supreme court to stop GRA from implementing E-Levy on May 1

Business News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Irreparable harm will be done to taxpayers, Private legal practitioner



E-Levy to be implemented on May 1



Minority in court over passage of E-Levy without quorum



Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Idrissu, and two NDC MPs want the Supreme to place an injunction on the implementation of the electronic transfer levy scheduled for May 1, 2022.



The NDC MPs, Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzto Ablakwa have sued the Attorney-General after the passage of the E-Levy, saying Parliament did not have a quorum.



Despite this case being in court, the Ghana Revenue Authority has announced that implementation of the levy will start on May 1.



Documents filed on behalf of the three legislators stated that, “That since the constitutional validity of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022(Act 1075) is the gravamen of our claim before the Honourable Court, it is proper, just, and equitable that the Government of Ghana through the GRA or its officers and agents are restrained from commencing with the implementation of the Levy until the determination of the substantive suit before the Honourable Court”



Private legal practitioner, Godwin Tameklo, who filed the documents on behalf of the MPs, stated that “unless the Ghana Revenue Authority is restrained, irreparable harm would be occasioned to the Plaintiffs and also to millions of citizens of Ghana and all other persons in Ghana on the basis that if the Court nullifies the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022(Act 1075), the government would not be in the position to reimburse all the monies paid by the millions of citizens of Ghana and all other persons.



This will lead to the unfortunate situation of government unjustly enriching itself based on illegality at the expense of the citizens of Ghana and all other persons in Ghana.”