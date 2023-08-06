Minority urges GRA not to pay GH¢187 million to West Blue Company amid controversy

Business News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), not to honour an amount of GH¢187 million payment said to be owed to a private company, West Blue.



According to them, a legal advisor to West Blue company, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has been writing letters to the Finance Ministry and the GRA, mounting pressure on them to pay the company.



The MP for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said they have drawn the attention of the Finance Committee on the matter for proper scrutiny.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







