Minority’s stance on E-Levy is misplaced – Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority rejects reduced rate of E-Levy



We need E-Levy to fill revenue gaps, create jobs - Ken Ofori-Atta



Only 2.4 million people pay taxes in Ghana – Finance Minister



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has described the position taken by the minority caucus in parliament in opposing the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy as misplaced.



According to him, the introduction of the E-Levy has become necessary to assist government to fill in revenue gaps and address the growing disparity of taxpayers.



Speaking at the town hall meeting on February 2, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “So I think the NDC’s stance about not having the E-Levy may be misplaced…It is not because they are not patriotic, but when we do the numbers, you will realise that clearly, we are at a point in our nation’s history that we need to do things differently.”



“To be able to cross the issues that are confronting us, such as youth unemployment, which affects all of us and really goes to the dignity of people who are home, and the issue of our debt, so that we can start mobilising our resources… to be able to do that [we must] ensure that all of us contribute," he continued.



“So, the argument could be killed immediately if you say that…we have only 2.4 million people contributing taxes for the whole nation…Now that can’t be right, you know that,” the finance minister pointed out.



Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in parliament and cross-section of the public have condemned and rejected the introduction of the E-Levy.



The Minority side of the House is also reported to have on January 28, 2022 rejected a reduced rate of the E-Levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent maintaining that the Bill in its current form will be detrimental to jobs, businesses, and erode gains made towards financial/digital inclusion.