Minority rejects government’s debt restructuring, says it's unacceptable

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has described government’s debt exchange programme as unacceptable.



Government has slashed interest payments for domestic bondholders to zero percent in 2023 and pegged 2024 interest payments at 5 per cent.



It has, however, announced that there will be no haircut on the principal of bonds, adding that individuals with government bonds will have their full investments upon maturity.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made the announcement at a press conference but the Minority in Parliament is concerned about the government’s latest move.



They say it is an imposition and therefore, they are kicking against it.