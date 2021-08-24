Ministry of Transport to deepen collaboration with CEMLAWS Africa

Business News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has stated that the government will deepen its collaboration with the Center for Maritime Law (CEMLAWS) Africa, which is a policy think-tank in the maritime sector, in order to formulate policies for the sector.



The Minister of Transport made this know when he, together with one of his deputies, Fredrick Adom and the Chief Director of the ministry received a delegation from CEMLAWS Africa and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.



“We need a think-tank like you who will do the research and tell the policymakers that this is the direction we want you to go. It needs planning and management and we cannot manage if we don’t have the right information. So it is important for us to deepen the collaboration that exists between us,” he said.



The Minister expressed worry over the incidence of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea which he said has become very volatile.



“We have to work and plan together because now our maritime domain is becoming more profitable. Once your maritime domain is becoming more viable, it means the risk is also high. So, we need to work together and see how best we can minimize this risk to our advantage. Insurance Premium in our maritime domain is one of the highest in the world simply because of this risk associated with the maritime domain”, he noted.



He assured that government will continue to support the research work of CEMLAWS so it will in turn feed the government with the right information to be implemented to safeguard the country’s marine resources.



The Executive Director of CEMLAWS Africa, Dr. Kamal Deen Ali lauded the minister for his immense contribution to the maritime sector.



He pledged the commitment of CEMLAWS Africa to continue to undertake meaningful research that will contribute to the development of the maritime sector.



CEMLAWS Africa presented a plaque to the Minister for Transport in recognition of his immense contribution to the Maritime Sector.