Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposes GH¢400 as new passport application fee

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has tabled a proposal before parliament to review the current charges for passport application from GH¢100 to GH¢400.



The ministry’s proposal is presently before the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation of Parliament, for consideration.



The sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the development will ensure the ministry can avoid incurring losses in printing of passport booklets for citizens.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on December 14, 2023, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said, “It is time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports they acquire to travel, beginning next year."



She added that the review is due to financial constraints in the Ghanaian economy, which has forced the ministry to take these measures since the State can no longer continue to subsidise the cost of printing passports



