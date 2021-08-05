Minister warns exporters of rosewood as 5 containers are impounded at port of Tema

Business News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has sounded a strong warning to persons who are tempted to export Rosewood outside of Ghana.



The Minister warned explicitly that no Rosewood is permitted to leave the shores of Ghana per the laws of the country.



He said offenders of this directive will face the full rigors of the law.

He made this known during a press briefing in Tema following the confiscation of attempted exports of rosewood at the Port of Tema.



Mr. Jinapor said “we are taking all the necessary steps to protect the natural resources of our country. In my own expectation, these measures we have put in, without doubt will deal a big blow to the cartel involved in this business.”



The Customs Division impounded 5 containers which contained these logs of rosewood.



Investigations are ongoing to apprehend and also prosecute the syndicate involved in the exports.



Samuel Jinapor revealed that in addition to the ban on exports of the natural resource, public auction of rosewood would not be done.



He said until further notice, all confiscated Rosewood would be donated for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The minister also disclosed that “the rosewood is going directly to the Achimota depot of the Forestry Commission, where the due processes will be followed according to the decision of the government to donate them to the construction of the cathedral.”