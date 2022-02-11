Minister to revoke licenses of mining firms who use foreigners instead of Ghanaians

Business News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warned mining firms against the use of foreigners in community mining schemes at the expense of indigenous people.



He stated that his outfit will revoke licenses of companies who flout this directive according to a Citi Business report.



“This community mining scheme must be for the community (the people of Tokwae and the people of Asante Akim). Foreigners are not allowed to participate in this community mining scheme. If that happens, we will revoke the license immediately. If one foreigner is found working in this mining operation, the mining lease or the license which I have signed as minister stand revoked”.



Traditional leaders have also added their voice to the Minister’s directive, calling on all stakeholders to play their roles as expected to ensure the desired results are achieved.



“There are one hundred and ninety-eight (198) communities here. This is the first time we are hearing of mining activities to take place within this area. We thank our leaders for coming up with this. Traditional leaders here will all support to make it a success,” Nana Ayim Kum Nipa II, the Paramount Chief of Asante Akim Gyadam, spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders within the area (Tokwae and surrounding communities).



Abu Jinapor further revealed that President Akufo-Addo has directed the restructuring of all community mining schemes to ensure strict adherence to all protocols.



He made this statement at Tokwae in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region, where he launched a community mining scheme within the area.



“From the instructions of the president, we are restructuring the mining sector of our country, particularly the small-scale mining sector. Sometime last year, my deputy minister Hon. George Mireku Duker launched a community mining scheme manual, which is the manual that stipulates the basic requirement of any community mining in our country. So far, we have commissioned 7 community mining schemes. This year, God willing, under the direction of the president, we intend to commission 50 community mining schemes across the country”.



Yaw Opoku, an opinion leader who will play a key role in the scheme and spoke to Citi News said all stakeholders must ensure that due diligence is done.



“We want them to strictly comply with the laws on community mining to ensure no one engages in corruption. This will help ensure development here. The assembly should get involved to ensure that the community is not short-changed, which will then reduce the unemployment situation within this area”.