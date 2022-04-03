Mining industry must continue to be reliable partner for development – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that government will continue to implement policies that will ensure that the contribution of the mining industry to the socio-economic development of the country is sustained and improved.



In a speech read on his behalf by Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation at this year’s Ghana Gold Expo themed, “The potential of Mining for Sustainable Development”, President Akufo-Addo said the objective of government among others is to enhance the contribution of the mining industry and the communities where they undertake their activities.



He added that government is equipping institutions with the needed technical and human support to refine and add value to the country’s mineral resources.



President Akufo-Addo noted that the Ghana Gold Expo is one laudable way of actualizing the dream of making Ghana a mining hub.



Delivering an address on behalf of the Sector Minister, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker made the exposition that it has become necessary for Ghanaians to enjoy maximum benefits from the resources provided by nature.



He said that despite the mining industry making a 17% contribution, the industry has a lot more areas which remains untapped and thereby hampering its impact on the national development.



In light of this, Mr Duker said the Ministry has rolled out a number of policies aimed at boosting the industry to ensure that government realizes the full-value of the sector.



He said government has set out to create a sustainable, viable and indigenous and environmental-sound mind mining industry which will propel the extractive sector to contribute more to the country.



He disclosed government’s objective of making Ghana the mining hub of Africa with significant local content.



In his welcome address, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the forum offers the country the opportunity to explore other mineral resources which have previously not been tapped.



"Ghana Gold Expo draws investors and industry players under one roof to deliberate on improving gains through responsible and sustainable mining activities," Okyere Darko-Mensah said.



The Ghana Gold Expo is a strategic initiative that seeks to create a synergy among key stakeholders as well as build proper structures to bring transparency and trading of gold to the people of Ghana and the rest of the world.