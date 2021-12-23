Mining firms awarded in maiden edition of Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Daakye Mining Enterprise, a mining company located at Wassa Gyapa, Amenfi East District in the Western Region of Ghana has been adjudged the Overall Best Small Scale Mining company at the maiden edition of the Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards, held at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday 22nd December, 2021.



The Enterprise was adjudged Overall Best Miner on the basis of the company managing a mining site with valid Mining and environmental licence and digging permit.



In addition to this, the Enterprise was said to have a well coordinated working system with good records keeping, an emergency assembly point, first aid kits and other relevant requirements which makes the company outstanding and worthy of the prize awarded them.



Daakye Mining Enterprise took home a plaque, a mining equipment known as a gold catcher, worth USD 125,000 and a sponsored trip to a mining conference. This award was presented by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Aside the Overall Best Small Scale Miner, the event presented other three categories including the Most Promising Small Scale Miner, Best District Officer and a special award from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



The Most Promising Small Scale Miner award which was presented by the Hon. Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Osei-Opare, was given to Mr. Bright Kwabena Obeng of Beloved Mining Enterprise, Assin Fosu Mining District. Mr. Obeng also took with him a plague and a sponsored trip to a mining conference.



The next award was presented by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor to Mr. Clemence Adzormahe as the Best District Officer, noted for his regular visit to sites and hardwork.



The last of the four awards for the night was the Special Award, presented to Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom TV for his consistent efforts towards sanitizing the sector. He received a cash price of Ghs10,000 and a citation from Hon. George Mireku Duker who did the presentation.



As part of efforts to encourage and promote Responsible Small-Scale Mining in the country, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources instituted the Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards Scheme.



The Awards Scheme is going to be an annual event aimed at acknowledging and rewarding Small Scale Miners who have complied with regulatory and operational requirements including adhering to health, safety, environmental and other operating standards of mining.