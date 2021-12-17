Mining companies audit to begin next year – Duker

Business News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The deputy minister of lands and natural resources responsible for mining, Mr George Mireku Duker, has said that plans are far advanced to establish an audit scheme next year for the mining sector.



He said this during an interaction with representatives from small-scale mining companies on Thursday, 16 December 2021.



Mr Duker, in his opening remarks, indicated that the purpose of the audit scheme is to identify gaps and offer plausible solutions to the challenges facing the mining companies.



The deputy minister further stated that the government was also committed to creating jobs for the youth by ensuring that concessions and job opportunities are made available for the youth in the country.



The stakeholder engagement brought together industry players from the large-scale mining sector, the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.



Mr Duker alluded that the audit of the mining sector will be systematic.



Also, he said it will be periodically documented with the objective being the evaluation of how well the mining or environmental regulatory requirements and commitments are met by the various mining companies in Ghana.



At the event, the chief executive of the chamber, Mr Sulemanu Koney, commended the ministry for the 3% withholding tax that has been abolished by the government.



Large-scale miners will from January 1, 2022, no longer be required to pay the three-per cent withholding tax on gold at the point of export through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).