Mining Firm BCM investigates senior officers over alleged embezzlement

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: starfmonline.com

The Board and Management of BCM, a mining and civil construction firm have launched investigations into activities of some senior officers of the company for diverting and embezzling funds.



There have been reports of mismanagement and financial malpractices in the company in recent months.



In a statement, the Board and Management of the company confirmed the reports expressing concerns over the happenings.



“Over the last several months, the Group has noted with grave concern the discovery of incidents of gross mismanagement, possible diversion and embezzlement of funds, by senior officers entrusted with financial responsibility within the organization.”



According to the board and management, a full-scale investigation is underway to unearth the culprits in the rot assuring prosecutions will be effected afterward.



“We are in the process of conducting a full-scale audit and review of operations, with a view to establishing the culprits, improving our service delivery and streamlining our activities. Where the appropriate Group will institute criminal complaints against the culprits.”



The company has however assured the public and partners the developments have not affected the operations of the company.



“In the interim, the Board and Management wish to assure its various partners, and the general public, that BCM which has served in West Africa for over 25 years continues to be one of the leading mining and civil contractors in Sub-Saharan Africa; the current internal investigations will shortly be concluded, do not in any way affect the running of its various operations. The Group with its highly skilled and dedicated professional team urges all those seeking clarification on any issues, particularly the media, to do so,” the statement concluded.