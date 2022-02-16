Migrate to another network if their MoMo charges are exorbitant – Okyere Baafi

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has entreated Ghanaians to change their mobile networks if their Mobile Money (MoMo) transaction charges are too high.



This, he said, will help alleviate the burden on them if the E-Levy bill is passed by parliament.



The New Juaben South MP explained that the E-Levy will not affect the first GH¢100 transaction made by a customer.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP who was speaking to some constituents said, “You are the one who pays the levy, so for instance, if you are sending GH¢200 to your child at OPASS, you won’t pay tax on the first GH¢100. So, the first hundred cedis is free. The GH¢100 left is what you will pay the E-Levy on. The one sending is the one who will pay the levy. Your child who is receiving will not pay anything."



"The Telecommunication companies in Ghana are many. We have MTN, Vodafone and Airtel Tigo. For MTN, they charge, Vodafone doesn’t charge so if you think MTN is charging too much just migrate to Vodafone. Simple!,” he added.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy so government can rake in more money to embark on developmental projects in the country, as well as, create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we have go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us,” he stated.



Meanwhile, government through the Information Ministry has been organizing town hall meetings to educate the public on the E-Levy.



The E-Levy bill has however been withdrawn from parliament but has been currently reviewed downwards to 1.5% from 1.75%.



The bill is yet to be re-laid before parliament after its withdrawal.