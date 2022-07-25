Mid-Year Budget Review must provide details of IMF negotiations – Economist

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Economics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, has advised the government to use the mid-year budget review to send positive signals to the International Monetary Fund and the financial community that it is willing to adopt measures to put the economy back on track.



He said government should also tell Ghanaians how the negotiations with the IMF have gone so far, and the kind of support the country needs from the IMF.



Speaking in an interview with GBC News ahead of the mid-year budget presentation on Monday July 25, 2022, Dr Owusu Sarkodie said he expects government to revise most of its revenue generation programmes without necessarily introducing new taxes as well as put in measures to restore stability in the economy.



Dr. Owusu Sarkodie said Ghanaians should be made to pay for the roads they use. He therefore called on government to bring back the electronic road tolls collection to rake in more revenue.