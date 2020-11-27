Press Releases of Friday, 27 November 2020

Michael Zormelo, Omnifert CEO, wins Entrepreneur of the Year at 2020 Ghana Cocoa Awards

Michael Zormelo, Omnifert CEO

Michael Zormelo, CEO of Omnifert, a wholly Ghanaian-owned indigenous leading agro-chemical industry player, has been adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Cocoa Awards. The evening also saw Dominic Donkoh, Business Development Manager at Omnifert win the Marketing Personality of the Year award.



Mr. Zormelo, who founded the company less than half a decade ago, has led the company to become a leading brand in the fertiliser industry, with its own fertilizer factory which was officially commissioned by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year.

“I am elated to win this award.



This goes to show that hard work, dedication and perseverance produce dividends. When we started this journey, we anticipated growth but not this phenomenal. This goes to show that a team that works together wins together,” Mr. Zormelo said.



He also congratulated Mr. Donkoh for his win and lauded the staff, management and colleague board members of Omnifert for following the company’s vision despite the challenges faced along the way.



“Our objectives have not changed. Through our state-of-the-art factory we seek to serve not only Ghana, but also the landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger through the provision of high quality fertilizer at the right time and right price, targeting especially, smallholder and commercial farmers.



Through this we also seek to improve agricultural productivity, incomes and employment opportunities; establish efficient agriculture industry linkages in the aforementioned countries; and establish commercial farms to supply produce to meet gaps in Ghana’s local yield as well as for export,” he said.



Omnifert, which is also a subsidiary of the Omni Group of Companies, focuses on improving the crop production of Africa by providing affordable fertilizers to farmers, establishing commercial sized farms to produce crops such as cassava, millet, sorghum, maize, soya, etc. to bridge the gaps in the local supply as well as conduct soil tests on farms so as to accurately determine the fertilizer needs specific to each farm.



Benefitting from synergies and technological knowhow from sister company Omni Energy, one of the leading providers of Engineering and Value Added Oilfield Support Services in the Oil and Gas industry, Omnifert has been working to support the transformation of the agro-chemical industry in Ghana to contribute towards sustainable food security.



The Company combines economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Omnifert’s locally based ultra-modern blending facility is the first of its kind in Ghana. It was established to fulfill the Company’s deep seated objective to play an important role in improving crop production in Ghana and Africa at large.



Omnifert’s approach is not only about providing affordable and quality fertilizer to farmers, but focused on providing the right specifications of fertilizer according to the soil and crop types. By doing this, Omnifert demonstrates its commitment to improving agricultural productivity, incomes and employment opportunities in Ghana.

