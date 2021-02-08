Press Releases of Monday, 8 February 2021

Mfidie.com delivers on promise: 4 years of quality tech blogging in Africa

Exactly 4 years ago, Mfidie.com started a journey to provide useful articles and tips on technology in Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries. On the occasion of the blog’s 4th anniversary, it is very easy to say it has done that and more.



In the early parts of 2017 when the blog came alive, it has managed to capture the hearts of many, who were clearly looking for just what was offered - a tech blog focused on the everyday person with communication in clear language.



Since its launch, Mfidie.com has delivered over two thousand insightful articles on a wide range of topics including consumer tech, telco discussions, internet tricks and app help, all relating to the tech ecosystem in Ghana, Nigeria and beyond.



Mfidie.com is different from other blogs in the tech niche because it focuses on addressing real-life tech issues for the people who need it most. You don’t have to be a tech lover to read and understand the content on the popular tech blog.



Shepherd Yaw Morttey, the blog’s founder said that the blog has satisfactorily delivered its mission to satisfy the millions of readers who have wanted quick and workable tech information and solutions, mainly because of the help of about a dozen writers across Africa,



In the last 4 years, the blog has had 5.5 million users and garnering over 22.5 million views. This makes the tech only focused blog the biggest in it’s niche to have come from Ghana.



The volunteering writers and contributors to the blog as well as the readers who continue to encourage these writers and give feedback have contributed greatly to the blog’s successes.



Happy Anniversary to Mfidie.com as it continues to push quality tech stories in Ghana and beyond.