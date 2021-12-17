Metropolitan School of Business & Management: Biggest African Edtech with over 450,000 learners

Business News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Riyah Abdul

With over 450,000 learners in 18 months, the Metropolitan School Of Business and Management reached a new milestone in global representation for the ed-tech industry in Africa.



This sure cements her position as one of the biggest ed-tech companies in Africa.



MSBM has been known for challenging, engaging, and developing great minds all over the world. It has grown to have an online presence in over 190 countries and over 300,000 learners in a single year (2020-2021).



A world-class Business School buoyed by a tradition of innovation and skill-based learning, the College has broken new grounds, pushed forward the boundaries of knowledge and made an impact on people's lives.



MSBM empowers its teaching faculties to teach in the best possible way by harnessing modern technology and delivering best practice and real- time learning throughout its curricula.



The Business School started in 2012 in Stratford, East London and has the vision of changing the quality of education for the emerging economies with a special focus on the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with the aid of technology.



MSBM offers professional certificates with over 500 courses which include, Human Resources Management Process, Introduction to Communication in Health and Social Care, Operations Demand and Capacity Control, Ratio Analysis For Financial Performance Assessments amongst others.



Some of the professional courses go for as low as N10,000.00 while some like the Master of Business Administration with the final certificate is awarded by Girne American University Cyprus.



At MSBM, you can study to gain an accredited online MBA which is recognised and accepted worldwide. The school offers a 60% scholarship on business courses and also offers the lowest fees on online MBA courses.



One can discuss payment options upfront with the school and payments can be pre-structured easily with the option of installment payments.



Students can also choose to study from anywhere, and then celebrate their graduation in London according to a statement on the school's official website.



The Institution can be reached via the following websites: www.Msbm.org.uk, www.Msbm.edu.ng, www.Msbm.ae







