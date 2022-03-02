Metro Mass to take delivery of 50 new buses in April

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has disclosed that the Metro Transit Limited (MMTL) through financial support from the Government of Ghana will take delivery of 50 buses next month to improve intra-city, inter-urban and rural-urban bus services in the country.



This follows a question filed by Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Kwame Governs Agbodza.



The Adaklu MP had asked the minister to furnish the House with the number of buses procured for Metro Mass Transport since 2017 and the entire cost.



The Minister of Transport then indicated that the government had signed a contract with VDL Bus Roeselare for the supply of 100 intercity buses, spare parts, and training services.



Also under the same contract, a total of 50 broken down VDL buses at MML would be repaired to augment the fleet.



In a follow up question, the Member Parliament for Odododiodio and Ranking Member on the Local Government Committee, Nii Lantey Vandapuije asked the minister where the buses would be parked as most of the major bus terminals are being sold out to build shops.



He also used the opportunity to applaud the Greater Accra Regional Minister for working hard to clear the roads for free flow of traffic.



In a response , the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey assured the House that his team with support from the Local Government Ministry will ensure traffic congestion on our major roads become a thing of the past.