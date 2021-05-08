Message of Goodwill to all Mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day

Press Releases of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Ernest Asigri, Contributor

Rev. Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso and the entire National Executive Council (NEC) of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council extends its message of goodwill to all Mothers on this wonderful occasion of International Mother’s Day.



God in His divine purpose for humanity uniquely placed the mother in His procreation agenda to be the fulcrum around which genuine love and care is nurtured within the family unit. It is no wonder the Bible is replete with many metaphors of God’s unfailing love and compassion with motherhood, which is aptly capture in the Akan description of God as “Nyame Obaatanpa” (to wit, God the Good Mother).



As we join the rest of the world in recognizing and celebrating the heroic and exceptional contributions of all Mothers to the well-being and stability of the family, the Church, the Community and the world in general, we are not oblivious of the untold hardships and challenges that continue to confront motherhood, especially in our part of the world, ranging from lack of quality healthcare resulting in prenatal and postnatal complications, malnutrition, domestic violence, single parenthood, and many others. In spite of all these challenges, many mothers continue to show strength and resilience in their quest to sustain the family.



In celebrating all Mothers on this occasion, we also pray that the Lord should continue to bless, sustain and strengthen you to remain resilient as His agent of love, care and compassion to a world that is losing its family value system. While reiterating our commitments as a Council to the course of motherhood as enjoined by the Holy Scriptures, we wish to especially call on government and all other relevant stakeholders to commit to ensuring that our hospitals and health facilities are improved to reduce to the barest minimum cases of maternal mortalities as well as improvements in the general welfare of mothers and women in general.



Once again we say ayeekoo! to all mothers on this special occasion as we celebrate womanhood. God richly bless you all.