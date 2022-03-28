Merge or scrap some state agencies to save fiscal resources – Stephen Amoah to government

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Amoah, a Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, has called on government to make necessary cuts or review the mandate of some state-owned agencies.



According to him, some of these agencies have outlived their relevance hence they needed to be merged to cut down on expenditure.



Speaking on the JoyNews File segment on March 26, Dr Stephen Amoah pointed out a number of agencies that he believes should be merged or scrapped to save the country some fiscal resources.



“I think state-owned agencies, we need to look at them. For instance, I disagree with having National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth Employment Agency, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre; I am against it because they seem to be providing the same services. Government can merge them, cut down expenditure on overheads and all infrastructure and other things so we can save money,” Amoah is quoted by Joy Business.



“I think our government should listen to some of these good things and quickly make changes in these areas. If I had my discretion, I would delayer all deputies – I am not talking about ministries [but] state agencies,” he indicated on the programme.



The Nhyiaeso lawmaker further argued that some state-owned agencies ought not to have deputies at their helm “because we cannot derive the needed productivity from them.”



“The economy is the function of productivity and the labour size. I agree that most of these expenditures are extremely unproductive and probably the crisis is rather now drawing the government’s attention to look at these areas very well," he explained.



He continued, “Sometimes, you can make projections and promises along the critical activity part of your work; you might have forgotten some of them, but crisis can let you reveal your work and know that.”



His comments come after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Thursday, March 24, announced some expenditure measures aimed at raising more revenue and sustaining Ghana’s economy.



Among some of these measures included; pay cuts, fuel price reductions, ban on imported vehicles for public sector workers, reduction in fuel coupon allocations and among others.