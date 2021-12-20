Menzgold set to pay customers from December 20

Business News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

181 customers of Menzgold customers to receive their monies



Menzgold customers to be paid through electronic medium



SEC ordered Menzgold to suspend operations with the public



Menzgold has announced it will begin payment of its aggrieved customers from Monday, December 20, 2021.



This was contained in the press statement released on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



The firm published a list of 181 customers who are to be paid from Monday to July next 2022.



The payment is expected to be done through an electronic medium.



“Following our letter dated the 2nd December, 2021 to the Ghana Police Service, seeking access to a designated o¬ce facility and with a request for security to recommence payments, with the intension of extending invitations to vetted entitled claimants to personally come receive payments and acknowledge receipts at the said designated venue. However, in respect of the Ghana Police Service response in a letter dated 15th December, 2021… advised that the intended payment process should be done through an electronic medium…”



According to the statement, the police mentioned that Menzgold’s approach “ would expose the beneficiaries and your employees to imminent criminal attacks since cash would be carried to and fro the designated venue,” and also “The designated venue would be overcrowded due to the public interest nature of the case, and as a result create public order management issues.”



The police further added that “It would expose your employees, the beneficiaries, the police and the general public to the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus as a result of the expected huge crowd at the designated venue.”





Read the full statement below:



