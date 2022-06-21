Menzgold customers want NAM 1 prosecution case withdrawn from court

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NAM1 in court for fraud



No ‘victim’ has testified in Menzgold case



Govt not interested in retrieving funds, Convener



Customers of defunct Menzgold have stated their disappointment with government on the prosecution of the case against Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM 1.



According to them, the case should be taken out of court since it has taken the Attorney-General almost three years to settle the matter.



Convener of Menzgold Customers, Fred Forson, stated that this has shown that government is not interested in retrieving their lost funds.



“We are really disappointed in how the government is handling the matter. To us, the government is not committed to resolving this because for three years the government is still investigating the matter, although it’s not a murder case.”



“This is a straightforward matter so for us Menzgold customers, we believe that this is just a charade and the Attorney-General cannot be telling us they are doing the investigation. This doesn’t have to happen."





“That’s why we have suggested they should take advantage of the current private motion, lay it before Parliament and ensure that Parliament assists the government in finding a lasting solution to this,” he added.



He stated that the case is straightforward and, “the outcome of this criminal case is 80% to 90%; either he’s found guilty, he goes to jail and nothing is said about our money or when he is innocent, he’ll come back, then we still use the civil route to get our monies and that’s what we are suggesting to the government.”



Attorney-General began the prosecution of Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah in 2019 after he allegedly defrauded scores of Ghanaians through his gold dealership firm to the tune of millions of cedis.



The case which has been adjourned a lot of times since its commencement has received no testimony from “victims”.



SSD/FNOQ