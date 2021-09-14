Meet Tullow Ghana’s first female deputy managing director, Cynthia Lumor

Business News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Oil and gas exploration and production firm, Tullow Ghana, has appointed Cynthia Lumor as its Deputy Managing Director effective October 1, 2021.



Lumor becomes the first deputy MD of the company since it commenced its operations in Ghana back in 2006.



She comes to the role with several years of experience working in the oil and gas sector. Mrs Lumor previously worked as a Principal Legal Officer at the Ghana National Petroleum Company.



Prior to her recent appointment, Cynthia Lumor worked on the leadership team of Tullow Ghana where she served as Director for Corporate Affairs and was responsible for the External Affairs and Social Performance, and oversight of Human Resources, Information Systems, and Facilities Management.



As Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor will be responsible for the integration of the non-technical functions within the Ghanaian unit of the business.



She will also continue to support the current Managing Director, Wissam Al Monthiry, in driving the company’s strategies and plans to invest over US$4 billion in Ghana over the next 10 years.