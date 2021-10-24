Meet Samuel Kwame Boadu, Social Media Manager behind CocoVanilla Restaurants brands

Business News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: SamBoad Business Group

Marketing and advertisement has always been important in running a business.



Especially, during the pandemic, social media marketing has gained a lot of attention. Every other business reached out to social media marketers to boost their sales as people were confined in their homes. But there are very few authentic, genuine and knowledgeable Social Media Marketing and management experts in the business who are providing value rather than taking advantage of the situation. Samuel Kwame Boadu is not only an expert in social media management but also an incredible personality in real life who is always ready to learn and teach others as well.



Samuel Kwame Boadu was appointed by management of Coco Vanilla Restaurant & Pub as the Social Media Manager in 2019 to build their social media platforms from scratch. Samuel Kwame Boadu with his SamBoad Media Consult Team since 2019 has built a following on CocoVanilla AnC mall branch, Coco Vanilla Adjiringanor Branch & The Luxe Lounge and Garden Branch from nothing to over 42,000 followers in total and converted over 70% of these into customers increasing their sales to 68%.



His team made up of top graphic designers, photographers & videographers, influencers and marketing experts also built other brands alongside helping startups to scale their services online.



Samuel Kwame Boadu’s SamBoad Media Consult Team, an activity of SamBoad Business Group Limited also specializes in conversion optimization through digital methods.



Samuel Kwame Boadu, more than 4 times nominee for Entrepreneur of the Year with several awarding bodies in Ghana and overseas was recently featured in Yahoo News, Thrive Global, Yen News Ghana, Legit News and other major news platforms. He is most often contracted by individuals to help with corporate training, business strategies discussions, custom workshops for upcoming digital marketers, business branding, social selling, brand development, and personal branding.



He is most often heard saying, “Let’s focus on looking after ourselves and each other. It feels good and drives the right behaviours that we need to have. Ensuring we have a positive impact on our collective environmental well-being.



Planning for a smart, safe and secure future where one can build his/her business whiles building his business to help unemployment.” Samuel Kwame Boadu is currently is founding CEO of SamBoad Business Group Limited, a service provider firm in Ghana with over four subsidiaries and activities.









