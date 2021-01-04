Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Meet Coverboykobby: the multiple award-winning stylist

Manasseh Nana Agyapong Amoah is known in the fashion industry as Coverboykobby

Manasseh Nana Agyapong Amoah is his real name but popularly known in the entertainment circles as Coverboykobby.



His entry into the world of glitz and glamour all began in 2012 when he co-founded the Malex Modeling Agency back in the university.



But like they say in the world of fashion, "Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu". Few years after successfully building the modeling agency, CoverboyKobby decided to venture into the styling field as a stylist. Among others, he styled musicians, actors, astute politicians all through to top media personalities and subsequently earned me the nickname "celebrity stylist". He also had international recognition as he was one of the awardees at the Nuit Du Stylist Fashion Awards.



Like an ever-evolving process, the realization that the clothing he could be putting on his clients could be a CoverBoy brand nicely knitted and fitted to the detail face birthed the CoverboyGh clothing brand. This brand set out to provide clothing designed with style for purposes ranging from wedding, dinner to anything one will wear on a normal office day.



Just like any other business in almost every industry, the Coverboy brand took a hard hit early 2020 with the devastating COVID-19 bringing everything to a standstill. All major to little events canceled; the world of fashion had its hit in its own way.



Sitting at home, in the deafening silence of the obvious impact of the pandemic and as a young man in the complicated world of fashion pondering on the obvious worry in every entrepreneur's mind, the idea of Coverboyshoes dawned on him. As quick as a thief in the night, he put together all concepts and ideas which he believed would make the shoe brand just like all other Coverboykobby brands a resounding success. Fast forward to 7 months later and Coverboyshoes is the recipient of the 2020 MB Global Styles Awards Accessory Brand of the Year.



‘Dapper and classy, made for kings, wear quality... wear CK and let your feet do all the talking for you’ is the mantra the brand prides itself on.



Offering footwear for all events and in all forms from full shoes, half shoes, sandals to sleek slippers, the CK shoe brand enables your feet speak volumes.



“Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the man/woman. Fashions fade, style is eternal. Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening in Ghana and the world beyond and the Ck brand is prepared to contribute its quota,” CoverboyKobby says.



