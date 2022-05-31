Meet Beatrice Mensah Tayui – The affluent businesswoman making strides in the oil and gas industry

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: KalyJay, Contributor

Currently, in our part of the world, it is much of a big deal to find a breath of fresh air such as Mrs Beatrice Mensah Tayui, adding to the examples of women in Ghana that are redefining gender roles in the corporate world while inspiring netizens and citizens across the globe. The effervescent oil and gas tycoon is making extraordinary strides in the corporate sector with her tenacity, verve, grace and focus.



Mrs. Beatrice Mensah Tayui exemplifies what Cher means in her quote “Women are the real architects of society”. She has meticulously and graciously spent her years of acquired corporate credo on building the “bank-worth” affluence that has sustained her brand as the CEO of Cybele Energy Ltd.



She acquired her basic and high school education in Cameroon and furthered her college education in Chicago, USA. She graduated college with a BSC degree in Economics and business; and right after, landed her first executive job with one of the world’s premier biopharmaceutical companies – Pfizer, where she worked for about 12 years.



Her 12 years of corporate training in the medical field had inadvertently prepared her for her chief historic feat as the first African woman to have a caterpillar rental.



Prior to getting into the oil and gas business, Mrs Mensah Tayui admitted to being a tad skeptical about venturing into that industry.



Her initial dream was to get into law, however, daringly challenged herself to take on these corporate grooming opportunities which have brought her thus far. Every principle she rides on to operate her business was acquired from the experiences she garnered from Pfizer and Caterpillar rentals. Now, she is a proud CEO of Cybele Energy Ltd.



Cybele was first launched in Cote D’Ivoire in 2011. Its headquarters is based in Accra, Ghana; with other corporate branches in regions of Cote D’Ivoire and Chicago. In its 11 years of operation, the oil and gas company has also managed to branch out to real estate industry despite the economic hurdles.



She defines affluence as immaterial values such as integrity, self-pride, determination, perseverance and selflessness which break through the glass ceiling of one’s potentials. Her success, she admits, would not have turned out this way if it weren’t for the knowledge and support, she acquired from family, superiors, mentors, and colleagues.



She has surmounted so much challenges and associated with strong and influential circles because of God’s grace. She sat on the same table with prominent personalities like the Obamas, Clintons and the current president of the United States, President Joe Biden.



Mrs. Mensah Tayui’s efforts in countering negative gender stereotypes and breaking through patriarchal barriers en route her career, was made possible with the resources at her disposal. Significantly, her intellectual resource afforded her the ability to accrue invaluable wealth which ensures her effective participation in political and socio-economic leadership opportunities.



Admittedly, she encounters certain systemic boundaries that tend to disrupt her pursuits in the industry; withal, succeeds in getting by with her peripheral knowledge on the relevance of her contribution to a task or an issue. Above all, she surges past all gender-related setbacks by just being herself and knowing her worth and what she brings to the table.



She is quite adamant when it comes to compromising her principles and what she stands for. She believes that prayer and discernment would lead you to the right people. And that knowledge is power.



Ergo, as a woman your worth goes beyond your body or your skin. Reading wide and tapping into the wisdom wells of mentors is a necessity that every ambitious person needs to incorporate into their habits.



Mrs. Beatrice Mensah Tayui is a wife, and mother of three. She is currently based in Accra, Ghana. She is an ardent businesswoman with a firm belief in empowerment and using talents and actions to create legacies that empower others.