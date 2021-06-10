Media General announces exclusive partnership with EMY Africa Awards

Press Releases of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Media General

Management of Ghana’s leading Media Company, Media General, on Monday 7th June 2021 announced a partnership with EMY Africa, organisers of the prestigious Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.



The partnership was made known this morning on the New Day show on TV3 Network and makes Media General the exclusive media partner for this year’s edition of the esteemed awards which seeks to honour and celebrate deserving men across various sectors.



Announcing the partnership, the General Manager for MG Television, Francis Doku said “we are excited to be partnering with EMY Africa for the annual EMY Africa Awards, one of the most prestigious awards schemes we can boast of currently. At Media General, we believe in excellence and always want to be associated with the biggest brands in the country and beyond. It is for this reason that we have decided to partner with a top brand like the EMY Africa Awards to deliver a great awards ceremony this year”.



The Chief Executive Officer of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Sobboh revealed the motivation for having an exclusive partnership with Media General. “It has taken us about two years to arrive here. The conversation has been ongoing for a while and knowing Media General we are confident this partnership will take us to the next level. Media General is the biggest media conglomerate in Ghana with a track record and it was not difficult to make the decision to have this exclusive partnership”.



In its sixth edition, the annually held EMY Africa Awards is a scheme to honour men who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in diverse fields of endeavor and who are committed to societal progress in Ghana and beyond. The theme for this years edition is Reach For Greatness.