Source: Media General

Media General Group promises more exciting content

Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Beatrice Agyemang

Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, Media General has this week assured its audience of more exciting, compelling and relevant content across all platforms throughout the year. This was contained in a communiqué signed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Beatrice Agyemang.



“Due to COVID -19, we have seen some very interesting trends reemerging. For example, as viewers reprioritise the importance of family relationships, television has once again become the gathering point for shared social time as the sources of content”, she revealed.



The General Manager of MG Television responsible for TV3 Network and Onua TV, Francis Doku, highlighted the his unit’s key activities in 2020 and the target for MG Television this year.



He indicated that “last year, we introduced new and exciting content including Family Feud, Date Rush Season 3, Ladies Circle, Simply Showbiz, The Day Show on TV3 Network and Girlz Kasa, Aben Wo Ha, Onua Doctor, Onua Maakye, Kaseibo, Anigye Mmere on Onua TV. This was to get our audience entertained during the lockdown period when people were home”.



He added that “as we aspire to strengthen our position as market leaders and increase our market share, the goal this year is to make TV3 the television station of choice whilst we grow Onua TV to become a force to reckon with amongst television stations broadcasting in local language”.



On his part, the Acting General Manager of Media General Radio, Abraham Asare indicated that “2021 marks the fifth anniversary of Media General Radio. It is a milestone that shall be marked not just in terms of the number of years but most importantly, to demonstrate through impactful programming, that our radio stations; 3FM, Onua FM, Akoma FM in Kumasi and Connect FM in Takoradi have come of age”.



On the digital front, the General Manager, Media General Digital, Michael Oti Adjei, said “in 2020, our digital platforms grew immensely, evolved largely and we now look forward to serving clients better. This year, our content will continue to reflect the quality that we have always been known for and we will also ensure our digital platforms are compelling content channels on their own”.



Management of Media Management is convinced of consolidating its gains and solidifying its position as Ghana’s leading media group with renewed optimism to collectively take on the challenges ahead.

