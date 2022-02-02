McDan's spokesperson reacts to suspension of private jet operations at KIA

Business News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

McDan opens private jet terminal



GACL suspends operation of McDan private jet terminal



McDan Group to meet GACL over suspension of private jet terminal



Spokesperson for McDan Group, Jeffery Tetteh, has said it was shocking to hear the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) say his outfit flouted aviation rules during the inaugural ceremony of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday, January 28, 2022.



According to him, he was taken aback when news broke that GACL was left in the dark about the project because works have been ongoing at the terminal for several months.



Speaking on ClassFM's 505 programme on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Mr Tetteh said, “We saw letters flying about which were reportedly circulated before the programme which we didn’t see saying that Dr McKorley and his private jet terminal had flouted aviation rules. It came as a surprise to us because works have been ongoing at the terminal for quite some time now and for several months, development has been going on there and I am surprised the authorities at the Ghana Airport Company Limited claim they did not know what was happening."



"Indeed, if they did not know there was work going on there, it tells you and me that there is a possibility of terrorist activity that can happen in the airport and they wouldn’t know,” he added.



McDan's spokesperson said the establishment of the private jet terminal at KIA is to attract investors and boost the revenue of the local economy.



Mr Tetteh McDan Group is not waiting on the decision from government and aviation minister to know the way forward on this growing development.



Background



During the inauguration ceremony of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport, GACL issued a press release stating that it had asked McDan to postpone the launch over safety and security concerns.



GACL in the statement said efforts to meet McDan Aviation to have a discussion on the matters regarding the opening of the private terminal proved futile.



“Indeed, all attempts to meet with you for discussions in connection with the proposed inauguration over the past three days failed as a result of your failure to turn up for the planned meetings,” the GACL said.



Meanwhile, McDan Group is poised to hold engagements with GACL for guidance.



