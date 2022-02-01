McDan’s private jet terminal shut down by Ghana Airport Company

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

McDan opens private jet terminal



McDan Aviation defies GACL order to postpone inauguration of private jet terminal



Private jet terminal shut down



The newly opened private jet terminal by McDan Aviation has been closed down by the Ghana Airport Company.



This follows McDan Aviation's inability to halt its inauguration ceremony of the terminal on Friday, January 28, 2022.



According to Starr News report, security personnel were spotted at the private terminal on Monday, January 31, 2022 closing down the facility.



Meanwhile, divisional union leaders, in a letter to the Managing Director of GACL, Yaw Kwakwa has thrown their weight behind GACL as it ensures that recommended practices prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are adhered to.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the union said, "Inasmuch as we welcome investments into the rather expensive aviation terrain, it is important that operators comply with the laws governing the business.



"Any infractions of same should be of interest to all well-meaning Ghanaians especially the teeming workers who are likely to be affected in the event of a closure or downgrading of the airport because of breaches," part of the release stated.



Background



During the inauguration ceremony of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport, GACL issued a press release stating that it had asked McDan to postpone the launch over safety and security concerns.



GACL in the statement said efforts to meet McDan Aviation to have a discussion on the matters regarding the opening of the private terminal proved futile.



“Indeed, all attempts to meet with you for discussions in connection with the proposed inauguration over the past three days failed as a result of your failure to turn up for the planned meetings,” the GACL said.







