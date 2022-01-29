McDan opens first private jet terminal

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

McDan opens private jet terminal at KIA



It is to boost local tourism



McDan Aviation to start commercial private jet services



The aviation wing of the McDan Group of Companies, McDan Aviation, has inaugurated its first private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



This follows the acquisition of a Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) license from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) by McDan Aviation.



Speaking to Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Friday, January 28, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, said, the ultra-modern private jet terminal, which is the first in Ghana, has been equipped to provide first-hand aviation services to all, especially the business class.



“The business class is going to see another level of aviation,” he said.

McDan, as he is known popularly, further explained to graphic online that, the terminal is to boost business and tourism in Ghana.



“The lounge of the private jet terminal has a conference room for people who want to have business meetings at the airport, without necessarily going into the city when they arrive. They get the business done and return on that same day and within hours,” he noted in the graphic reportage.



He disclosed that, McDan Aviation is to kickstart commercial private jet services with three aeroplanes and one helicopter.



He said, the company is also making further arrangements to acquire other aircraft including a Challenger 604 Bombardier, a Gulfstream jet and helicopters, to offer air-ambulance medical, as well as domestic tourism.



“The McDan Commercial Private Jet Service will not only provide convenience for business people; it will also offer direct employment to over 400 Ghanaians when its operations begin,” McDan stressed.



The private jet terminal is at the Terminal One of the KIA.