McDan is a joke - Blakk Rasta on exportation of salt to stabilize economy

Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has described businessman, Daniel McKorley, as a joke for saying the exportation of Songhor salt will boost the local economy, as well as, stabilize the weakening Cedi.



He wondered how the exportation of salt will save the country from plunging into crisis when government could not make use of the country's natural resources such as gold, diamond, Bauxite, among others to avert the current economic hardship.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's The Lowdown programme, the radio personality said, "Today I saw McDan saying that Songhor salt is going to be the solution to Ghana's economic stabilization. Then I said this guy is a joker. Somebody should tell him the truth. Your gold couldn't save your economy, your diamond couldn't save your economy...Is that bloody salt, salt that he has gone to take save the economy?"



"They manipulate the people's minds that's why I said if I were a President, I will deal with the people's minds...like they do in Japan, China, America, England," he stated.



It would be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, on August 30, 2022, said the ongoing Songhor salt project located at Ada will earn the country huge export revenue which will strengthen the local currency.



He noted in a media interview that the salt project was targeting exporting 1 million metric tonnes of salt.



“I want to develop Songhor for the benefit of this country. Songhor salt exports will also bring in enough dollars to help stabilize the Cedi. I am not going to repatriate my dollars outside, every single dollar earned from exports will remain in Ghana,” he said in an interview on TV3.



“This is what can help stabilize the Cedi and if more of such projects like the Ada Songhor are hovering around the country, we can only imagine how beneficial that will help in stabilizing the local currency and this is where the country and government should be looking at giving maximum support,” Mc Dan added.







