McDan Aviation poaches Emirates celebrated Ghanaian pilot

Ashanti Airlines nears AOC completion to operate in Ghana – Report



Adopt private investor participation establishment of national carrier



Ghana Airways collapsed in 2004



Captain Solomon Kwakye Quainoo, a celebrated Ghanaian pilot has joined Ghana’s latest aviation service provider, McDan Aviation Service.



The aviation service runs the country’s first private jet terminal at the Terminal one section of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



In 2018, Captain Quainoo became the first selected pilot to successfully land a historic one-off Emirates A380 aircraft - the world’s largest passenger plane- at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Accra.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Captain Solomon Quainoo called on government to increase local participation to improve the country’s aviation industry.



Touching on moves by government to establish a national carrier, the top Emirates pilot lauded the idea and indicated it will would help enhance development in the aviation sector.



He, however, called for the prioritisation of private investor participation which should be adopted by government as done in other jurisdictions like that of Emirates Airlines and the United Arab Emirates.



“Government can be in partnership with private entities. Looking at the experience of Ghana Airways and what went on; I think we should separate the national airline from the state and give local private investors the power – and also provide favourable policies which will help us to build a very good flight carrier,” Capt. Quainoo explained.



Following the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 and the Ghana International Airline, Ghana has been without a national airline for international travel activities.



Despite several attempts to re-establish a new national carrier, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget statement hinted at plans to kickstart operations this year [2022].



This comes after some industry observers have questioned the feasibility of a national carrier, following the demise of Ghana Airways as well as the high indebtedness of many state-owned enterprises.