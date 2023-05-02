May Day: ‘Do not overburden workers with numerous taxes’ - Labour to government

Business News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Organised Labour has asked the government to intensify revenue mobilisation to reverse the current economic hardships in the country.



Addressing workers at the Black Star Square in Accra during the Regional May Day Parade, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of Organised Labour, Freda Frimpong, said for the country to achieve its revenue target, all revenue mobilisation agencies must be free from political interference to independently execute their mandate.



Madam Frimpong admonished the government to stop inflicting pain on the wounds of workers by overburdening them with numerous taxes.



The celebration grounds were fully charged with jama songs among some workers’ unions.



Workers were seen with various placards with inscriptions such as “Say no to DDEP”, “Our funds Our survival”, “Save the economy”, “Mr. President, minimise the taxes,” and “You can do better, Nana Addo,” among others.



Some workers who spoke to GBC News asked the government to reduce inflation, which is eroding their disposable incomes. They believed the thirty percent base pay increment by the government was commendable but needed improvement to meet the current cost of living.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, reiterated the government’s commitment to protect workers, saying several measures have been put in place to improve their lot. He said that even though the government is doing everything it can to turn the country’s economic fortunes around, it will not touch the pension funds.



Greater Accra Regional Secretary of Organised Labour, Freda Frimpong asked the government to increase the minimum wage and review the Single Spine Salary Structure. She also urged the government to implement National Development Planning Commission’s recommendations on revenue mobilisation.



Some workers from the various labour unions were honoured with citations for their distinguished services.



Meanwhile, some workers have described the newly introduced taxes, the Income Tax Amendment Law, Excise Duty Amendment Law, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment law which took effect today as very devastating and killer laws.



Speaking at the May Day celebration at the Black Square in Accra, they said ”this may collapse businesses”.



They contend, ”if proper measures were put in place to tax companies and individuals who avoid taxes the three new taxes would not have been necessary.”



On the IMF bailout, they say the principle of ”burden-sharing as proposed by some stakeholders to turn the economic situation around will put more pressure on workers”.



Some workers, however, believe that ”Ghana has a lot of resources which when properly harnessed, would have helped prevent the government from going to the IMF”.