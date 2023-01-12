You are here: HomeBusiness2023 01 12Article 1693940

Business News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maximum insurable income increased to GH¢42,000 for 2023 – SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has increased the maximum insurable earning for 2023 to GH¢42,000, from GH¢35,000 effective January 1, 2023.

A statement issued by the Trust and sighted by GhanaWeb Business explained that the increment was made following deliberate consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority in accordance with Section 63 (3) of the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).

SSNIT added that the minimum insurable earning for 2023 has also been increased from GH¢365.33 to GH¢401.76 which is in accordance with the increment in the National Daily Minimum Wage announced in 2022.

The Trust is therefore urging members of the scheme and employers to comply with the new change to ensure that the rightful maximum and minimum contributions are paid to SSNIT.

The contributions will be GH¢5,670 and GH¢54.24 respectively.

See the statement from SSNIT below:

