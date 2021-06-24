Mastercard appoints new country director for Ghana

Press Releases of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Mastercard

Mastercard has announced the appointment of Bossman Akuffo Kwapong as the country director for Ghana. His 20 years of experience in the financial services industry includes leadership roles in business development, banking operations, client experience, payments, and digital innovation.



In his new role, Bossman will manage Mastercard’s operations and relationships in Ghana, enabling strategic delivery of the tech company’s business objectives, reporting to Raghav Prasad, Division President Sub-Saharan Africa.



“We are looking forward to welcoming Bossman as a key driving force for our Ghana operations and those in the wider West Africa market. With his vast experience and strong leadership skills, he will play an instrumental role in continuing to drive forward Mastercard’s transformation initiatives in the digital and payments space in the region,” said Raghav Prasad, Division President of Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa.



Prior to joining Mastercard, Bossman worked with Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, as General Manager, Retail Products, Digital and Corporate Partnerships responsible for the delivery of retail banking targets. During this assignment, he co-chaired Project Simba, delivering an end-to-end digital solution spanning client onboarding, client service journeys, and client transactions which won numerous industry awards in 2018 and 2019.



Bossman is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and holds a BA degree in philosophy and political science. He also graduated from the Accelerator Program for top performers of Standard Chartered Bank across Africa and the Middle East. He is passionate about mentorship and providing guidance to start-up businesses.