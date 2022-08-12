Massive reshuffle to hit Ghana Revenue Authority - Report

Business News of Friday, 12 August 2022

A report filed by Asaase News indicates that there is going to be a major shake up in the top hierarchy of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



It added that the Commissioner of Customs Division of GRA, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), who has been indicted in the Labianca case by the Special Prosecutor is likely to be reshuffled.



The report further noted the probability of the current Commissioner-General of GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, to be retained is low as he [Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah] and Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) have attained statutory retirement age.



"The presidency has been markedly reluctant in this second term to renew contracts of appointees who have attained their retirement age,” Asaase News reported.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), took a swipe at the Special Prosecutor after investigations implicated his office in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



Describing the report as 'hollow' and one that does not contain any substance while speaking at a Customs Division Management Retreat in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the Commissioner of the Customs explained that, the basis for the OSP's investigative report was because he did not allow one Mr. Akrugu to be seconded to the SP's office.



He stated that any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work because the Almighty God is on his side.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at the retreat.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came, that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish (a report) that will discredit me…



"I even sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me, it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” he said.



