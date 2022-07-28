Market women are strategic partners of ECG - Volta Manager

Business News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has described market women in the region as strategic partners of the Company.



He said the company cared about its customers especially market women who needed education and support from the Company to protect their shops and goods against fire outbreak.



Mr Lumor addressing members of the Hohoe Market Women Association during an inspection of electrical wiring installations at the Hohoe market, admonished them to be safety conscious in all their dealings with electrical gadgets and use electricity judiciously.



"When you are not home kindly turn off all your gadgets, don’t leave the iron on when you are not using it, try to iron in bulk, do not overload your socket with multiple equipment and avoid using exposed cables as connections to the socket."



Mr Lumor indicated that checking the electrical wiring and conducting earth testing of installations at the market was part of preventive efforts by the Company to protect the market against fire outbreak.



“We have heard series of fire outbreaks in other regions in recent times due to electrical faults, so we have taken the initiative of checking the electrical wiring at most markets in the Region to identify and correct any potential hazard likely to cause any fire outbreak.”



He said that the company was embarking on numerous system improvement projects to ensure stable power supply in both Volta and Oti Regions.



Mr Lumor said due to the company's commitment to making the Volta Region the Hub of Excellent Customer Service, they were embarking on numerous projects to provide stable power supply to customers.



He said it was also to ensure both existing and prospective customers such as industries access our services with much convenience.



"Some of these projects include the construction of switching stations at Peki and Dzrakete, installation VITs on the feeders, upgrading of portions of the Sokode-Matse feeder to 33KV, expansion of the Asiekpe substation and the construction of a control room at the Kadjebi BSP."



Mr Lumor admonished the market women to go through the right processes of acquiring meters from the Company adding that replacement of faulty meters was free.



He bemoaned illegal connections by some customers which affected the financial strength of the Company and prevented it from undertaking projects that would inure to the benefits of all customers.



Rebecca Titriku, representing the Association, thanked ECG for the sensitisation.



She called on the Company to hasten the decision to conduct similar exercise at other markets since the education would be beneficial to all market women.