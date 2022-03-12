Maritime Authority urges youth to take advantage of seafaring jobs

Business News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana presently has about 5,000 qualified registered seafarers



‘Go-to-Sea Campaign’ to solve unemployment issues



Seafaring jobs lucrative, Maritime Authority





Director of Maritime Services at the Ghana Maritime Authority, Nana Kwabena Boakye-Boampong, has stated that there are lots of opportunities currently available in the maritime sector.



He stated that the youth of the country do not take due advantage of these opportunities due to the lack of awareness about them.



In a report on Graphic.com.gh, the Director stated that this results in the churning out of graduates who are not guaranteed gainful employment after school.



However, the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has rolled out a sensitization campaign dubbed, “Go-to-Sea Campaign” to educate junior and senior high schools about careers that exist in the maritime sector.



The campaign is also to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.



“With the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) pushing for countries to roll out programmes to fill the void being created as a result of shortage of seafarers globally, we want to use the ‘Go-to-Sea Campaign’ to significantly increase training and recruitment to meet the growing demands for certified seafarers,” Nana Boakye-Boampong stressed.



Presently, Ghana has about 5,000 qualified registered seafarers.



Nana Boakye-Boampong stressed that seafaring jobs were lucrative and also provides room for diversity inland and sea job.