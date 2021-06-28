Maritime Authority exploring avenues to fast-track passage of Cabotage Law

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Maritime Authority is exploring avenues to fast-track passage of Cabotage Law



•The law when passed will warrant seafarers to take ownership of all shipping vessels and transportation related activities



•The draft bill is going through the processes of being laid before Parliament and debated



The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has revealed it has commenced looking into avenues to speed up the processes for the passage of the Cabotage Law into force.



The law, when passed will warrant seafarers to take ownership of all shipping vessels and activities with regards to transportation of items within the maritime space.



Director-General of Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Alonsi, speaking at an event to mark the 2021 Day of the Seafarer, said the draft bill for the Cabotage Law is currently going through processes to be laid in Parliament before passage.



“While the draft bill is going through the processes of being laid before Parliament and debated, before being passed, the Authority is exploring other avenues of compelling foreign vessels operating solely within our waters to employ local seafarers. We have included as part of our conditions for the renewal and granting of operational permits and licences for vessels operating solely within our maritime jurisdiction, a requirement for proof of employment of local seafarers.”



“We intend to enforce these regulations religiously. We are confident that these efforts would bear fruits very soon. After all, our agenda is a fair future for Seafarers. Ghana Seafarers must also benefit from Ghana maritime jurisdiction,” he explained.



Thomas Alonsi assured his outfit is determined to ensure that a substantial percentage of jobs are reserved for Ghanaian seafarers working on foreign vessels that operate within Ghana’s maritime jurisdiction.



“The Authority has been at the forefront of championing a Cabotage Law designed to ensure that as many of you as possible gain employment. We are determined to ensure that a sizeable percentage of jobs are reserved for our seafarers on foreign vessels operating within Ghana’s maritime jurisdiction,” he assured.



Cabotage entails the transportation of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a transport operator from another country.