Marine operations at Ghana’s ports remain in good hands

Business News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Pilotage Board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), is per the law of the authority mandated to regulate marine operations at Ghana’s ports.



The board constitutes representatives from the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Ghana Navy, the Regional Maritime University, a retired marine pilot, the Harbour Masters of Ports of Tema and Takoradi and the Head of Legal at GPHA.



Due to the dynamic nature of pilotage and evolution of shipping, the Pilotage Board has been reconstituted and inaugurated for the continuous running of affairs regarding marine operations at the ports.



The Chairman of the Pilotage Board who doubles as Harbour Master for the Port of Takoradi, Capt. James Richmond Quayson, said the pilotage board has kept marine operations at the country’s ports up to the mark of industry-standard leading to safe and professional handling, and efficient entry and exit of sea-going vessels in and out of the ports.



The inauguration also saw the end of the tenure of the seasoned marine pilot and founding member of the board, Mike Dzeble, who has contributed to the coaching and mentorship of marine pilots at the ports over decades.



David Kobina Smith will take his place on the board as ex-pilot.



Mike Dzeble, the outgone member of the board spurred the various marine operators that work in the ports and prospective ones on, to treat the profession with utmost care and dedication due to how much the maritime trade depends on their competencies.