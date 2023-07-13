Marijuana can't succeed where cocoa and gold failed – Kofi Anokye

Business News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Kofi Anokye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koans Building Solutions, has raised concerns about the push for marijuana legalisation in Ghana and questioned the timing of the discussion.



In an interview, the prominent real estate developer expressed reservations about the proposed legislation, citing the lack of necessary systems to manage the potential risks associated with marijuana use.



According to Mr Anokye, Ghana already possesses numerous untapped avenues for revenue generation.



He questioned the wisdom of jeopardising the future of the country's children by venturing into uncharted territory that comes with documented dangers.



“Throughout history, from Guggisburg to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, our fertile land has yielded the finest cocoa, cashew nuts, maize, oil palm, and other crops with minimal risks and challenges,” he said.



“We have the technical knowledge and infrastructure to capitalise on these cash crops if we are serious about maximising their benefits,” he said.



“It troubles me that the conversation is not centered around cultivating more cocoa, oil palm, cassava, maize, and other crops that thrive here and can generate substantial income without endangering our children,” he noted.



“Pursuing an alternative with inherent dangers is illogical,” Mr Anokye asserted.



He further questioned whether Ghana had fully maximised the benefits derived from its existing resources such as oil, gold, diamond, timber, and bauxite, to the point where the legalisation of marijuana has become a necessity.



Mr Anokye emphasised the importance of focusing on optimizing the potential of these established crops and shifting attention away from the cannabis debate.



He highlighted the risks associated with marijuana and the absence of guaranteed success in its cultivation.



"We should concentrate on what we already possess; they are more than sufficient," he concluded.



As a respected figure in real estate development, Mr Anokye presented an alternative perspective in the ongoing discussion surrounding the legalisation of cannabis in Ghana.



His concerns underscore the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the potential risks and benefits associated with this legislation.



He said as the debate continues in Ghana's Parliament, it is crucial for stakeholders to carefully consider arguments such as those put forth.



He advocated for maximizing the nation's existing resources before venturing into uncharted territories