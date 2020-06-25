Press Releases of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye

Manyaklo Foundation urges stakeholders to prioritise developing tourist sites

The Manyaklo Foundation has tasked various stakeholders to consider investing in and developing the local untapped tourism potentials to earn enough revenue to boost the local economy.



They noted that the essential factor was for these stakeholders to develop the various identified tourism sites to meet set standards to attract both locals and foreigners since the sector had the needed capacity to generate income that could facilitate holistic development.



The call was made during a development meeting held by the Manyaklo Foundation which offered members the opportunity to deliberate on the way forward of progress in the Krobo area.



The Akumesu Falls at Akumesu near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District, the Cave Chairs and Umbrella, also in Upper Manya Krobo and the Kpong Islands in Lower Manya Krobo, according to participants, remain some key tourism potentials which development stand to enhance the socio-economic lives and create sources of employment for the locals.



The sites, if well developed, would contribute greatly to both job and wealth creation for economic stability, they say.



Given its numerous tourist attractions, the two districts of Upper Manya Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo have been encouraged to develop their respective tourism sectors as an important source of income and employment.



Aside from tourism, other issues raised included, current happenings in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, development of the Oklemekuku Park, building a plaque of founding members of the group as well as matters pertaining to the community center built by the foundation.



President of the Manyaklo Foundation, Dr. Edward Narh said the foundation was placing a clarion call to all stakeholders including the district and municipal assemblies of both Upper Manya Krobo and Lower Manya respectively to consider developing the various tourism potentials.



Krobos were also urged to prioritise their development needs and seek assistance from relevant agencies for their implementation.



The MKF also expressed concern over recent happenings in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area including issues pertaining to chieftaincy and the destoolment of the paramount queen mother, Nana Aplam II.



Dr. Narh said the foundation, had already met with the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, the five Divisional Chiefs that have declared their autonomy, the Queen Mothers Association, youth groups, and market women and was preparing to meet with the Odumase Council as part of efforts to foster unity among them as the Manya Klo State cannot develop when there are chieftaincy problems.



Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuettey Ayertey and Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh disclosed various developmental projects being undertaken in the Lower Manya Krobo area.



Mr. Samuel Nuettey Ayertey in his presentation said he lobbied for a total of 10.1km being phase 1 of various road projects currently ongoing in various parts of Lower Manya Krobo.



Others include the construction of the Lasi market, a proposed astroturf at the Oklemekuku Park as well as other ongoing projects.



He however appealed to other members of the group for their inputs to help him deliver the best of his mandate.



In his part, the MCE similarly outlined a number of developmental projects undertaken under his tenure.



Most of these include a covid-19 isolation center at the Atua government hospital, CHPS compounds, classroom blocks, market sheds, toilet facilities, boreholes, etc.



He however lamented over the poor covid-19 protocols by the general public, adding that most people did not believe the disease existed.



The MCE, therefore, urged individuals to enlighten those who still live in denial that the covid-19 virus is real.



The meeting also focused on the action points needed to step up various developmental issues in Manyaklo.



Formed 23 years ago with a membership of 10 to help develop the Manya Klo Traditional Area, the group currently boasts of about 60 members drawn from various backgrounds including educationists, businesspersons, teachers, traders, the youth, etc.



The MKF, a non-governmental organization, anchors its aims and objectives on the need to strategize to develop the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.



The group aims to expand its membership to involve almost all well-meaning Krobos so that together it can help the Manya Krobo Traditional Council and Municipal Assemblies deliver on their respective mandates.



Part of the foundation’s agenda is to deliberate on actions that will help to guide the development of Krobo communities by various stakeholders including government actors, traditional authorities, and individuals in the implementation of development projects in their respective communities.



Such comprehensive plans, serving as road maps for development projects in the communities, would deepen citizens’ participation in the local governance structure and procedures, which could help speed up development in various communities and make life better for the citizens.

