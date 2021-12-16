Mandatory vaccination is essential despite CSOs concern – Experts

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Health experts and airport authorities say the country’s new COVID-19 protocols are essential to protect the public and keep the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) open for travel in line with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and World Health Organisation guidelines.



The new protocols, as announced by the Ghana Health Service and came into effect on midnight December 12, 2021, require that all persons 18 years and above arriving and departing from Ghana ought to be fully vaccinated.



Given the fluid nature of the situation, Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intends to return within 14days from midnight of December 12 are exempted.



They will, however, be vaccinated on arrival in addition to presenting a negative PCR test done within 72hour, undergoing a paid Antigen test at the Upper Arrival Hall of Terminal 3, and completing a health declaration form.



Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, the Director of Public health at the Ghana Health Service, says the new protocols are important in protecting the public. He noted that the public good supersedes that of individual rights.



He noted that beyond the 14-day window, all Ghanaians and foreign residents in Ghana are obligated to be fully vaccinated at the country or point of origin before being allowed to board a flight back to Ghana.



Airlines face US$3,500 fine for each unvaccinated passenger they bring into the country.



Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a pharmacist and research fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has intimated that mandatory vaccination, according to the laws of the state, is legal.



Citing Ghana’s Public Health Act 2012 (851), Dr. Sarpong Asiedu argued that government has the mandate to make general decisions for the public with regards to health and compulsory vaccination provided it is not injurious to the health of any individual.



Under this Act, “there’s a clause on public vaccination and compulsory vaccination. It looks like even under our laws, mandatory vaccination is legal as long as the legal instrument is enforced,” Dr Sarpong Asiedu said.



Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited. Mr Yaw Kwakwa told AviationGhana that the new protocols are in line with IATA’s advocacy for testing and vaccination as opposed to travelling bans imposed by some countries because of the new omicron variant of COVID-19.



“We will ensure the implementation of the new protocols and ensure safe travel through the Kotoka International Airport. All travellers, beyond the 14-day window, must be fully vaccinated,” he said.



CSO’s oppose mandatory jabs



Advocates for Christ Ghana, a faith-based CSO, has raised concerns in relation to the compulsory vaccination directive. The group is of the view that, choices by citizens ought to be respected and protected.



According to the group, many of the COVID-19 recoveries recorded in Ghana happened with little help from the vaccines imported into the country.



This in their view implies that about 1% of those who did not recover have some underlying health conditions. It argues that the vaccination should be administered to those with some form of underlying health condition rather than making it compulsory for everybody.



Edem Senanu, the spokesperson for the group, called on the government to focus its meagre resources on citizens with underlying health conditions and belonging to known vulnerable groups and not rollout a blanket vaccination programme.



It further argues that the move violates the fundamental human rights of the individual as stated in the constitution of Ghana 1992.



In their estimation, forced vaccinations breach Articles 12, 13, 14 and 15 of the constitution because such activities do not respect the fundamental rights of citizens who have not yet decided to take vaccines or are not inclined to do so and ought not to be forced to.



The group thus calls on the president and the health directorate to discontinue the compulsory vaccination and withdraw the all directives as such.