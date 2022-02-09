Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company sacked

Business News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, has been relieved of his post by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This was disclosed in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb.



"His Excellency the President of the Republic, per the letter No.OPS127/22/104 dated January 31, 2022 has directed that the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited be terminated," portions of the release read.



"In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive," it added.



Prior to this development, some staff and workers union of the Ghana Airport Company Limited have been calling for the removal of Yaw Kwakwa accusing him of mismanagement.



In 2020, staff of the company in a petition to President Akufo-Addo alleged that since his [Yaw Kwakwa] assumption of office two years ago, he has demonstrated “gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical aviation industry and therefore his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company.”



The petitioners also stated that Yaw Kwakwa has deliberately refused to implement several reports lying on his desk for over two years and also accused him of outsourcing key aspects of the company’s operations at exorbitant cost, notwithstanding the availability of in-house capacity.



Also, termination of Yaw Kwakwa's appointment comes weeks after McDan Aviation's private jet terminal was closed down by the Ghana Airport Company for breaching safety regulations.



During the inauguration ceremony of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport, GACL issued a press release said it had asked McDan to postpone the launch of the private jet terminal.



GACL in the statement said efforts to meet McDan Aviation to have a discussion on the matters regarding the opening of the private terminal proved futile.



“Indeed, all attempts to meet with you for discussions in connection with the proposed inauguration over the past three days failed as a result of your failure to turn up for the planned meetings,” the GACL said.



