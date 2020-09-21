Press Releases of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Malta Guinnesss Ghana

Malta Guinness signs Sarkodie, Naa Ashorkor, others to influencer deal

Rapper Sarkodie is one of several celebrities signed by Malta Guinness

Ghana’s leading non-alcoholic malt beverage brand - Malta Guinness, is delighted to announce the signing of renowned music superstar Sarkodie as an influencer.



Sarkodie and other celebrities will feature in a campaign that will run on social media platforms for a period of four months, that seeks to reach the 18- 24 demography.



The campaign christened “Enjoy a World of Goodness” is expected to inspire and motivate audiences to feel and be their best, be positive and have hope about themselves and their world. Rooted in the brand’s philosophy of creating a can-do attitude in its consumers, the Enjoy a World of Good campaign kicks-off September 2020 and will be brought to life through a series of experiential activations and pop-cultural immersions lead by Sarkodie and other celebrities.



Joining Sarkodie to represent the Malta Guinness brand for the campaign period are renowned actress and radio personality Naa Ashorkor Doku Mensah, sensational alternative music act Sister Derby, YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi, celebrity TV presenter Regina Van- Helvert and medical practitioner and show host Dr. Vanessa Mensah- Karbo.



“These are people who have so much to offer their followers and so it makes perfect sense that a brand like Malta Guinness would partner them to inspire their followers to be the best versions of themselves,” said the Marketing & Innovation Director at Diageo, Samori Gambrah.



Malta Guinness has built a reputation of being a youthful, exciting and energetic brand. As it grows and evolves, the brand seeks to establish itself as a leader in Africa.



“Turning 30 years, gave us the impetus of starting the journey of driving meaningfulness among 18-24 demography through culture, partnerships and influencers. Our focus is to grow penetration and salience to establish Ghana as the biggest Malta Guinness market in Africa” said the Marketing Manager Guinness Stout and Malta Guinness at Diageo, Samuel Dery.



Last year to commemorate its 30th anniversary, Malta Guinness facilitated conversations via digital and PR channels encouraging Ghanaians to celebrate their own through the “Rekognize” campaign. This Campaign was hinged on an insight that “Ghanaians believe Ghanaians aren’t supportive of each other. This the brand sought to bring to this to the fore and facilitate a new normal. It sparked a consciousness to turn things around.



The 'Enjoy a World of Goodness' campaign activities will champion the mental, physical and general well-being of Ghanaians. It is also part of a number of activities Guinness Ghana is championing through its iconic brands as part of the company’s 60th-anniversary celebrations this year.



Follow the hashtag #EnjoyAWorldOfGoodness for an inspiring journey and fun surprises.

