Malta Guinness commemorates it's 30th anniversary with unique Ghanaian limited edition campaign

Malta Guinness unveiled a new label to commemorate it’s 30 years anniversary

Malta Guinness, one of the leading brands from Guinness Ghana Brewery PLC, has unveiled a new label to commemorate it’s 30 years anniversary.



This special celebratory label will be cut across all three SKU’s (Cans, PET Bottle and Glass Bottle) with the same great taste and will be available across the country from November 2020 till March 2021 to extend the momentous celebration.



Tapping into a tense cultural insight that “Ghanaians don’t support each other’s dreams and ambitions” Malta Guinness launched a two phase, brand-in-culture campaign to provoke a national debate drawing attention and belief behind the brand’s anniversary campaign “Celebrating Our Own”.



The first phase of the #Rekognize campaign saw Malta Guinness facilitate conversations via digital and PR channels to encourage Ghanaians to celebrate their own.



In the second phase of the campaign, the brand threw a challenge to nine (9) selected Ghanaian graphic designers in a competition dubbed “the Rekognize Design Contest”. Their task was to create an original design that would encapsulate all the brand stands for and supports.



“The Competition was our chance to walk the talk and demonstrate Malta Guinness’ commitment to celebrating our own young, talented local design and creative community through a national design competition that resulted in this authentic winning design which we will showcase across our primary and secondary packaging”, said Marketing Manager, Guinness Trade Mark at GGB PLC, Mr. Samuel Dery.



Contestants were guided and mentored by three (3) Judges made up of independent design experts, who vetted and chose the ultimate winning design belonging to 29-year old Charles Okyere-Afoakwah Jnr of Social Ghana Creative Agency.



He walked away with a GHS 20,000 cash prize, GHS 10,000 worth of graphic design working tools and packs of Malta Guinness. The remaining eight (8) contestants walked away with cash and kind prizes.



“It was such a humbling opportunity to participate in the competition and overall thrilling to win! I feel extremely proud to see my work displayed on the Malta Guinness products all over the country”, said Charles Afoakwah.



The Malta Guinness Limited Edition packs are expected to become an emblem for Ghanaians to use to celebrate and appreciate their own.



