Makola market is like a ghetto – GUTA

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, George Kwenning, has described the Makola market as a ghetto-like structure without proper organizations.



According to him, SSNIT did not make a conscious effort to organize the market properly.



His comments come after the recent fire that engulfed the Makola Shopping Makola mall on October 21, 2023.



“As GUTA we are going to support our members but we expect the government to come to the aid of these business communities as a matter of urgency because they have lost everything.



“We will be meeting those who own the facility, we will also be meeting the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and see the way forward. Most of our markets our custom-made markets, which are built by the people themselves. We only have a few markets that have been put up by the authorities like the Kaneshie Market is well-organized,” he said on Accra-based TV3.



Kwenning added that the layout of the market impedes movement and makes it hard



“This [Makola] market was put up by SSNIT so it is not part of the custom-made markets, this is [supposed to be] a well-structured market but we can’t say that, it is like a ghetto, and for SSNIT to put up such a structure, it is unfortunate, we don’t know what informed them to put up such a structure.



“I was even surprised that the fire service was able to come here to put the fire off because there is no space. We expect SSNIT to, as a matter of urgency, relocate these people to engage in their trade and we want the government to support them to engage in their trade,” he added.



SSD/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.