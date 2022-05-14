Make the GIPC your first point of call – Director woos domestic, foreign investors

Business News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

GIPC holds educational workshop for journalists



Domestic, foreign urged to do business with GIPC



Avoid middlemen in your business ordeals – GIPC advises investors





Director of Investor Services Division at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Edward B. Ashong-Lartey has advised foreign investors to avoid the use of middlemen if they intend to start a business in the country.



He noted that companies must register with GIPC after going through the Registrar General’s Department and successfully complied with the GIPC’s Act 2013 (Act 865) regarding “minimum equity requirements either in cash or in capital goods relevant to the investment; or a combination of both.”



Speaking at a media workshop on Thursday, May 12, he noted that this will ensure smooth operations and genuine documentation.



“We encourage all those who want to do business to come to the GIPC first. Tell us what you want to do and we’d be able to guide you appropriately. Very often people come here after having had a run around with middlemen and it becomes a bit frustrating for them and so even with our embassies, when you come with visas, they tell them that if you want to do business in Ghana, contact the GIPC,” he explained.



The Investor Services Division, he stated is responsible for the provision of Investment Facilitation Services which include investor registration, GIPC Registration Certificate Renewal, Grant of Immigration Quota, Import Duty, Exemption, Strategic Investment Approval, and Advisory Service.



In accordance with Section 24 of the GIPC Act 865 all companies with foreign participation are required to register with the Centre before commencement of operations. Wholly Ghanaian-owned companies are also encouraged to register with the Centre.



According to the Investor Services Director, his outfit works with other agencies such as the Ghana Revenue Authority, Registrar General, Bank of Ghana, Ministries, among others stating that these partnerships ensure a smooth process for the investor.



“Of course, we have a few people trying to go under the radar and so they register and then they start doing business. To make sure we minimize this incidence, our monitoring division goes round to check on businesses and we do this on close collaboration with other agencies and some private sector associations," he explained.



He continued, "I’m sure you’ve heard about GUTA when it comes to the trading sectors; they also provide us with very useful information in terms of tracking companies who are trading when they are not registered.”



He also debunked the perception that the GIPC only focuses on foreign companies and reiterated the Centre was set up for both local and foreign companies to enjoy the benefits GIPC provides to businesses.



“We are very particular about the Ghanaian companies because very often we are accused that we don’t take care of Ghanaian owned business and we only focus on foreign owned businesses."



He further stated, "But let me say it here that the GIPC was set up to cater for both Ghanaian and foreign owned businesses and if you are a Ghanaian owned company, you can take advantage of all the incentives and benefit that are available,” he urged.



Meanwhile, registering a business with GIPC takes five statutory days, provided the registration forms and all supporting documents are in order.